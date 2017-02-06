Village at Mountain Shadows honored at ICF Builder Awards

Cullum Homes’ development Village at Mountain Shadows in Paradise Valley received the Development of the Year at a national competition that recognizes different facets of construction.
The community’s use of Insulated Concrete Form construction materials and techniques in a development-wide application was cited as part of the honor, according to a press release. Brad Cullum represented the Cullum Homes team at the event last month.
The winners of the competition — called the ICF Builder Awards — were notified at an award ceremony held in conjunction with the World of Concrete Trade Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The Village at Mountain Shadows was the first development of its kind in Arizona to use the ICF product in a neighborhood-wide installation of detached single-family luxury homes, a release states.
Cullum Homes is also using this construction method in its Village at Silverleaf development in north Scottsdale.
“Being recognized for quality of construction is something to be very proud of,” Cullum Homes CEO Rod Cullum said in a release. “The ICF award recognizes the care and attention to detail that Cullum Homes brings to every single project.”