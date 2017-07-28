UMB Bank promotes Kyle McMillian to senior vice president role

UMB Bank, a subsidiary of UMB Financial Corporation, announces it has promoted Kyle McMillian to senior vice president, commercial relationship manager in Arizona.
He is now responsible for developing new business relationships while managing existing clients across Arizona, according to a press release.
Mr. McMillian has more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to his promotion, he was a vice president, commercial banking at UMB Bank, a release states.
“Kyle has been a great asset to our team in Phoenix,” Jim Patterson, president of UMB Bank Arizona, said in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled to promote him as he continues to develop excellent client relationships and provide the best service UMB has to offer.”
Mr. McMillian graduated from Benedictine College with a bachelor’s degree in finance and Park University with a master’s degree in business administration.
He is active in the community as a board member for Teen Lifeline, a member of Scottsdale 20/30 Club and a member of the Arizona Petroleum Manufacturer’s Association.