TPV resident joins Southwest Behavioral & Health Services board

Southwest Behavioral & Health Services has announced it has elected Paradise Valley resident, Richard Herold, a partner in the Phoenix office of Snell & Wilmer, to serve on its board of directors.
As a member of the board of directors, Mr. Herold will promote Southwest Behavioral & Health Services mission and continue to improve the communities the organization serves, according to a press release.
“We are excited to have Richard join our board of directors,” said Jeff Jorde, Southwest Behavioral & Health Services president and CEO, in the press release.
“As a former board member of DrugFreeAz.org, we are confident he will be a valuable asset to furthering our mission of helping others and improving our communities.”
Mr. Herold earned his bachelor’s degree from Emory University and law degree from the George Washington University School of Law. He also serves on the Ethics Committee of the State Bar of Arizona and has served as a Judge Pro Tempore on the Maricopa County Superior Court and is active with the Volunteer Lawyers’ Program, the Valley of the Sun United Way’s Resource Management Committee, the Urban Land Institute and the Economic Club of Phoenix.
Originally from Bernardsville, N.J., Mr. Herold moved to Arizona in 1997 and currently resides in Paradise Valley.