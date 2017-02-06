Three top attorneys are named in the 2017 edition of World Trademark Review 1000

Three top Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP attorneys are named in the 2017 edition of World Trademark Review 1000.
Emily Bayton, Jennifer Van Kirk and Flavia Campbell are the Intellectual Property attorneys named in the WTR 1000 directory that focuses on trademark practices and practitioners, identifying the trademark industry’s leading practitioners in 72 jurisdictions around the world, according to a press release.
Published by Globe Business Media Group in London, WTR researchers conducted interviews and exchanged correspondence over a four-month period with hundreds of lawyers, attorneys and their clients involved with trademarks, the release said, adding that individuals who qualify receive sufficient positive feedback from market sources with knowledge of their practice and their operating market.
While working across the firm’s other offices, Ms. Bayton helps to spearhead growth efforts in Colorado, covering all aspects of soft IP law, focusing on the licensing and management of marks worldwide.
“The WTR 1000 research directory has established itself as the definitive ‘go-to’ resource for those seeking legal trademark expertise. We are honored to be recognized by clients and peers,” said Ms. Bayton in a prepared statement.
“One peer declares that her client relationship skills are off the charts,” WTR editors said in a prepared statement, adding that Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie is “fantastic for trademark work and tops the list of firms with exceptionally strong practices.”
Ms. Van Kirk, who “really knows her stuff and is superb with clients,” was recommended for her impressive portfolio
management practice that attracted many pre-eminent clients, including a multibillion-dollar tool manufacturer, and one of the world’s top spas. She joins Flavia Campbell for recognition in Arizona and is described as “a highly competent trademark prosecutor and enforcer. Previous experience as an IP lawyer in Brazil gives her a unique edge in dealing with foreign correspondents; it thus comes as no surprise that she has a very strong client following.”
“World Trademark Review undertook an exhaustive qualitative research project to identify these firms and individuals, which have been included due to substantial positive feedback from the market,” said WTR Managing Editor Trevor Little in a prepared statement. “When identifying the leading firms, factors such as depth of expertise, market presence and the level of work on which they are typically instructed were all taken into account. All firms and individuals ranked in the publication are included because the market told us that they should be.”
WTR editors noted in the statement that managing the portfolios of big brands is a forte of Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie.
“The result of a recent merger between two regional powerhouses, it has no intention of slowing down, with its sights set on further growth within Colorado,” the prepared statement continued.
Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP is an Am Law 200 commercial law firm for handling complex matters in litigation, intellectual property, business transactions, gaming, government relations and other practice areas, the release said. Offices are in Albuquerque, Colorado Springs, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Irvine, Phoenix, Reno, Silicon Valley and Tucson.
