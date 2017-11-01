The McRae Agency adds Samantha DeRose

The McRae Agency, a full-service marketing communications firm, announced Samantha DeRose has joined its team as a public relations associate and social media specialist.
Previously, Ms. DeRose was a social media specialist at IntraEdge, a global technology service company, according to a press release.
She was recently recognized as an outstanding young communications leader in Arizona by local publication, azcentral.
A resident of Tempe, Ms. DeRose received her bachelor of arts degree in business communication with a minor in public relations and strategic communications at W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.
The McRae Agency, which has been helping clients build their businesses since 1995, is based in Paradise Valley.