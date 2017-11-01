The McRae Agency adds Samantha DeRose

Nov 1st, 2017 · by · Comments:

Samantha DeRose (submitted photo)

The McRae Agency, a full-service marketing communications firm, announced Samantha DeRose has joined its team as a public relations associate and social media specialist.

Previously, Ms. DeRose was a social media specialist at IntraEdge, a global technology service company, according to a press release.

She was recently recognized as an outstanding young communications leader in Arizona by local publication, azcentral.

A resident of Tempe, Ms. DeRose received her bachelor of arts degree in business communication with a minor in public relations and strategic communications at W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.

The McRae Agency, which has been helping clients build their businesses since 1995, is based in Paradise Valley.

Recent Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie