SVN Desert Commercial Advisors transitions to The Madison

After spending years at the previous location, SVN Desert Commercial Advisors has announced its office relocation to The Madison at 5343 N. 16th St. in Phoenix as well as several more changes.
One of those changes include a new look as the company has tried to create a creative workspace in terms of color and design, according to a press release.
The lobby area has been designed to bring the professional modern look to life with a customized steel sign. Advisors are can now work closely together in the low-rise open workspace designed for unified collaboration, a release states.
The conference rooms are plush and made for professional presentations with cutting edge technology.
“Our vision has always been to include the entire brokerage community,” Managing Director Perry Laufenberg said in a release.
The future of SVN focus on building the industrial division, recruiting efforts and continuing to build a positive culture within the workplace, a release states.
“We are excited to have completed the transition into the new SVN Phoenix office,” Mr. Laufenberg said in a release.
“As one of the premier commercial real estate brokerage offices in Phoenix and consistently ranked as one of the top brands nationally, we strategically created first-in-class office space that would convey that message to our team, clients and guests. We struck a balance between an open, collaborative space and traditional office elements to maximize efficiency and productivity in a modern, high energy setting.”