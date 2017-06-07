Skanska to provide renovation to Phoenix Sky Harbor terminal

Skanska, a construction and development firm, is renovating Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Terminal 4 N4 International Concourse.
The project consists of interior improvements at the basement and apron levels of Terminal 4 Concourse 4 North, according to a press release.
Work includes modernizing escalators and baggage claim carousels, remodeling Customs and Border Protection (CBP) offices, and reconfiguring primary and secondary screening and inspection areas for Customs, a release states.
“Our team is focused on working with great respect to the specialized needs that come with active Customs and Border Protection federal inspection stations,” Skanska Executive Vice President and General Manager Ross Vroman, said in a prepared statement.
“Any time we work in an airport environment, we collaborate with airport stakeholders to ensure that construction does not mean disruption for Customs officials, airlines, airport workers and passengers.”
Skanska, which has been active in both the building and civil construction markets in Phoenix for many years, is based at 4742 N. 24th St. in Phoenix, just south of Camelback Road.