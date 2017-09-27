Shea Joins exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Haute Residence welcomes Justin Shea to its invitation-only network of top brokers.
Mr. Shea exclusively represents the luxury real estate market in the Town of Paradise Valley as a Haute Residence Partner, according to a press release.
Mr. Shea’s real estate career commenced in 2008, a time when the industry fell into post-recession ordeals but despite the economic challenges, he persisted, fostering a roster of contacts and furthering his education, the release states.
In 2016, Mr. Shea established a team at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage called HōM | Distinct Properties, which charts the direction “where the real estate industry is headed” — modern, educated and stylish representation. The team’s acclaim reflects Mr. Shea’s drive for perfectionism, the release states.
Mr. Shea says he treats each of his clients as personal friends, and their investment in a home as if it’s personally his.