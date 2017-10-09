Schmittlein elected to Phoenix Economic Council Board of Directors

President and CEO of CopperPoint Insurance Companies and Paradise Valley resident, Marc Schmittlein, has been appointed to serve on the 2018 Greater Phoenix Economic Council Board of Directors.
GPEC is a regional economic development organization and its board of directors is made up of public and private leaders aiming to bring long-term sustainability to the Phoenix area, according to a press release.
“We are excited for Marc to join this esteemed group of business, education, and elected leaders who have made the commitment to join the discussion on advancing our economy,” Chris Camacho, President and CEO of GPEC, said in a prepared statement.
Mr. Schmittlein joined CopperPoint in 2016 and brings more than 30 years of commercial insurance experience. He also serves on CopperPoint’s Board of Directors and is active with United Way and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
“I look forward to serving and supporting GPEC and to continue CopperPoint’s role in fostering economic growth in the Valley,” Mr. Schmittlein said in a prepared statement.
“Growth from attracting and retaining business to the Valley benefits our agency partners, policyholders, employees and the community at large. Continued expansion of our local economy presents greater opportunity for all.”