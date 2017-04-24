Royal Palms Resort and Spa announces million dollar renovations

Royal Palms Resort and Spa, 5200 E. Camelback Road, will embark upon a multi-million dollar renovation to all 119 rooms, including its presidential suite, as well as select meeting and event spaces, to commence in June 2017.
The destination resort will undergo renovations to complement recent improvements made to the pool and lounge area, event lawns and landscaping, according to a press release.
So as not to affect the guest experience, guestroom and event space upgrades will be completed in phases. Many guest rooms are expected to be completed as early as July 2017, while total completion is expected in the fall of 2017.
“Royal Palms is one of the most celebrated and cherished resorts in the country, and we intend to keep the resort’s distinct character intact, while curating an elevated guest experience,” said Geoff Gray, Royal Palms Resort and Spa general manager, in a prepared statement.
“As stewards of this estate, we understand the importance of preserving its history and legacy, while providing elegant and sophisticated accommodations.”
The rich history, emblematic details, and iconic location are noted to be at the center of the design plans for its guestroom refresh. Rooms will be lightened using the natural backdrop of desert earth tones and framed by rich wood architectural elements.
New artwork and linens will reflect the hues and lavish textures of the Mediterranean, the design influence of the original mansion, added the release, stating that the 1,700 square-foot presidential suite will have improvements throughout, including upgrades to the kitchen area and enhancements on the private patio, showcasing views of Camelback Mountain.
Poolside cabanas with orbit beds continue the resort’s romantic tradition along with a new seasonal culinary and cocktails menu designed by Executive Chef Todd Allison.
Guests can take a dip in the Mother-of-Pearl-tiled pool or whirlpool spa, cozy up in a cabana or private hanging hammock, or even take in a yard game on the lawn — all among the poolside’s charming and chic ambiance and lush outdoor location, detailed the release.
“Our team at Bar Napkin Productions has a long commitment to this magical and iconic property. We are thrilled to partner with Hyatt in creating a vision that further enhances the original Mediterranean design and sophistication of the Royal Palms Resort and Spa,” said Bar Napkin Productions Principal Haley Balzano.
Bar Napkin Productions is the design firm leading the renovation for Royal Palms, the historic resort on 9 acres at the foot of the iconic Camelback Mountain.