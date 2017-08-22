‘Retail Evolution’ to be topic of AAED luncheon

The Arizona Association for Economic Development is hosting a Sept. 12 luncheon featuring SmithGroupJJR Design Principal John Tran, to discuss trends in the retail sector.
The topic, “Retail Evolution: Planning for Trends Driving Change,” will be presented by Mr. Tran, who will share the national trends occurring in retail, how they affect commercial real estate, and how Arizona can effectively plan for future retail.
The cost for the 11:30 a.m., Sept. 12, luncheon is $45 for AAED members, $65 for nonmembers, and $75 for late registrants. The lunch will be held at 2901 N. Seventh St. in Phoenix.
AAED, founded in 1974, has a mission to serve as Arizona’s unified voice advocating for responsible economic development through an effective program of professional education, public policy and collaboration, according to a press release.
For more, go to www.aaed.com.