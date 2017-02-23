Renovations to Desert Ridge Marketplace now underway

Phoenix-based Vestar has begun the $15 million renovation of its shopping center Desert Ridge Marketplace at 21001 N. Tatum Blvd. in north Phoenix.
First opened in 2001, Desert Ridge Marketplace served as the cornerstone in generating the Desert Ridge master plan, providing residents and families with a mixed-use destination for shopping, dining and entertainment, according to a press release.
The marketplace not only created a multitude of shopping options for residents, but it also introduced an array of different amenities, a release states.
Almost two decades later, Vestar’s plans to renovate flow from its original goal of growing with the community. The renovations will provide features that are tailored to adapt to the changing demographics, while also staying true to the families who have been there since the beginning, a release states.
“As the area has continued to grow and evolve throughout the last decade, so have we,” David Larcher, president of Vestar, said in a release.
“We’re proud to belong to this community, and we’re committed to bringing in fresh and unique concepts to keep Desert Ridge Marketplace a destination you can’t find anywhere else. We’re making it home base for premier shopping, dining and entertainment.”
Over the next several months, Desert Ridge Marketplace will be rolling out an array of upgrades, including new furnishings and fixtures, a new landscape design, a new look and a calendar of events.
“We are listening to the community and we’re responding to it,” Kristina Rauscher, senior marketing director of Desert Ridge Marketplace, said in a release. “We are offering more events and more interactive elements than ever before.”
Vestar is committed to bringing in additional tenants to complement the existing merchandise mix, including various chef-driven restaurant concepts, local boutiques and specialty retailers, along with a range of festivals and events at the property.
The center will remain fully functional throughout the renovations, which are expected to reach completion in summer 2017.