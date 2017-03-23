Paradise Valley residents recognized as ‘top lawyers in Arizona’

The Phoenix office of international law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP has six attorneys featured in the March 2017 issue of AzBusiness Magazine and its “Top 100 Lawyers in Arizona” list.
No other Phoenix firm has more attorneys recognized, according to a press release.
Featured in the publication are Paradise Valley residents:
- Brian H. Blaney, Shareholder (securities law)
- Rebecca Lynne Burnham, Shareholder (real estate)
- Pamela Overton Risoleo, Shareholder (complex commercial and class action)
- Brian J. Schulman, Shareholder (complex commercial and securities)
- Jeffrey H. Verbin, Shareholder (financial services)
- E. Jeffrey Walsh, Shareholder (business litigation)
“We are honored to be featured prominently in the ‘Top 100 Lawyers in Arizona’ list,” said Nicole M. Goodwin, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig’s Phoenix office, in the press release. “We believe this recognition is a reflection of our commitment to the Arizona business community, and we are proud to be a part of it.”
“Top Lawyers” is an annual list published by AzBusiness Magazine, the largest business magazine in Arizona.
The selection process is overseen by the publication’s editors and nonpartisan partners. The publication and rankings can also be found online at https://issuu.com/azbigmedia/docs/azb_ma2017_issuu.