Paradise Valley residential sale breaks Arizona MLS record

Robert Joffe, founder of The Joffe Group at Launch Real Estate, has announced that he has closed on the sale of a $12.75 million home in Paradise Valley.
According to a comparative release report run on Arizona’s MLS, this is the largest deal in the state’s history, a press release stated. The second closest deal was a home for $12.5 million that closed in August 2000.
The home is a 14,150-square-foot, 2.5-acre gated estate in the Town of Paradise Valley.
Built in 2009, this Georgian revival-style mansion features seven en suite bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, detached two-bedroom/two-bathroom guest house, 11-car motor court, fitness facility with steam/sauna/shower and Crestron Home Automation System, the release stated.
“Not only are we delighted to announce the sale of this magnificent home, we feel strongly that this is a sign of times to come,” Mr. Joffe said in the press release.
“We are seeing incredible high-quality homes come onto the market and predict we will see additional closings in 2017 of homes in the $7 million-and-up price range.”
Other amenities include professional home office with separate entrance, reception area, restroom and dedicated parking; air conditioned pool cabana; home theater with one-touch retractable curtains and 800-bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar, among other things.
“This is a perfect way to kick off 2017,” said John N. Vatistas, founder and CEO of Launch, in the release. “Robert and his team are exceptional so it’s no surprise that they are closing on a property of this magnitude.