Paradise Valley resident receives Peggy Goldwater Award

Pamela Overton Risoleo, shareholder in the Phoenix office of international multi-practice law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been selected as the 2017 recipient of the prestigious Peggy Goldwater Award.
The Peggy Goldwater Award was established in 2014 in honor of the first Heart Ball Chairman, Mrs. Barry Goldwater.
As recipient of the Peggy Goldwater Award, Ms. Risoleo will be recognized for dedicating more than 25 years to philanthropic causes and for her passion for serving the Phoenix community, including the American Heart Association where she has been a member since 1993, according to a press release.
Ms. Risoleo, a Town of Paradise Valley resident, will be recognized at this year’s Phoenix Heart Ball Nov. 18, at The Phoenician Resort.
This year’s gala will be celebrating 58 years benefiting the nonprofit American Heart Association and funding cardiovascular research and educational programs in Arizona and beyond.
Professionally, Ms. Risoleo served as chairman of the Greenberg Traurig’s Phoenix litigation practice from 1999-2014 and has served on the firm’s national litigation steering committee since 2008, the press release stated.
She has also been instrumental in the Greenberg Traurig charitable Giving Program.
Her tireless work ethic, commitment to clients, sharp mediation, arbitration and trial advocacy skills, and her ability to motivate and cultivate a collaborative team environment have brought her the highest accolades from Arizona and national organizations and publications, the release stated.
Ms. Risoleo received the prestigious honor of being named Arizona Woman Magazine‘s “Arizona Woman of the Year“ in 2008, has been recognized as one of the “Top Ten Business Women in the State of Arizona” for 11 straight years, and has been listed in The Best Lawyers in America every year since 2008.
Other honors include a listing in Southwest Super Lawyers for nine consecutive years, recognition in Arizona Business Magazine as one of the leading Arizona “Women in Power,” and receiving the Arizona’s “Golden Heart of Business” award from Today’s Arizona Woman magazine, acknowledging her extensive contributions to the Arizona business community and to local charities.