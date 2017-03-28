Paradise Valley resident opens 14th Mountainside Fitness location

Arizona’s only locally owned fitness centers, Mountainside Fitness, has announced the opening of its water-front location at the Marina Heights Property in the city of Tempe’s State Farm building.
A grand preview party will be hosted 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.
The grand opening for Mountainside Fitness’ 14th location includes an afternoon full of activities including outdoor activities, lawn games, food by local celebrity chefs, a t-shirt giveaway and more.
Guests can also tour the new health center and enjoy complimentary classes on the lawn including Zumba, yoga, cycle and a special drummer class.
“We are so excited to bring our 14th Mountainside Fitness to Tempe Town Lake,” said CEO and Paradise Valley resident, Tom Hatten, in a press release.
“Not only will Mountainside Fitness be in one of the most beautiful settings in Tempe, but we will be able to incorporate the lake into some new fitness programs and really take advantage of our surroundings.”
At the Marina Heights location members will enjoy state-of-the-art equipment, on-site childcare, personal training, a full glass view overlooking Tempe Town Lake, free parking, specialty classes and more, the release stated.
“We are excited to have Mountainside Fitness opening in the State Farm building in Tempe,” said Tempe Mayor Mark Mitchell, in the press release. “Not only are they bringing more jobs, it’s great to see a locally owned company and community supporter continuing to expand.”
Memberships are now being accepted at www.MountainsideFitness.com. First time members will receive pre-opening specials including first month free membership, one month free child care along with one free training session, the press release stated.
Mountainside Fitness Marina Heights is in Tempe at 300 E. Rio Salado Parkway Suite 102.