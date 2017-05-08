O’Connor Institute taps six to Board of Directors

The Sandra Day O’Connor Institute, 111 E. Tyler St. in Phoenix, has named six members to its Board of Directors.
The Institute appointed Sara Begley, Rich Endicott, Matthew Feeney, Chris Herstam, Mac Perlich and Jane Roig each to a three-year term, according to a press release.
“We are delighted to have these extraordinary leaders join our O’Connor Institute Board,” stated Board Co-Chairman Peter M. Hayes in a prepared statement.
Ms. Begley is CopperPoint’s senior vice president over general counsel and the chief compliance officer, a release states.
She also has prior experience with the Arizona Department of Insurance as well as private practices. She has She has a Bachelor of Science in business from Arizona State University and a law degree from the University of Arizona.
Mr. Endicott, president of The Biltmore Bank of Arizona, has four decades of banking experience, focusing on commercial businesses. He also has sales and marketing experience and was previously president of the bank’s Scottsdale operations.
He attended the University of Kansas and Deutsche Bank’s sponsored Duke University Executive Management Program.
Mr. Feeney is the chairman of the board at Snell & Wilmer which focuses on mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance matters, among others. He is also a member of the State Bar of Arizona, the American Bar Association, the Board of the Arizona Foundation for Legal Services & Education and has been admitted to practice in the Supreme Court of Arizona.
Mr. Feeney has a Bachelor of Arts in government and economics as well as a Juris Doctor both from the University of Notre Dame.
Mr. Herstam has been Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP chairman of the Arizona government relations practice since 1996. He has also served as chief of staff to former Gov. Fife Symington, Arizona Board of Regents member, co-chair of Gov. Janet Napolitano’s transition team and a state representative, among others.
He is an Arizona State University graduate with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the school.
Ms. Perlich is publisher of Arizona Red Book, co-founder of the Act One Foundation as well as a member of various boards including The Wellness Community, Teach for America Phoenix, Banner Foundation and Ballet Arizona.
She graduated from the University of Arizona’s college of nursing and later earned her Master’s in Nursing from the same school.
Ms. Roig has worked in both the public and not-for-profit sectors focusing on activities related to improving educational opportunities for students and families. She is now a member of the Board of the Helios Education Foundation and the Arizona Science Center Board of Trustees.