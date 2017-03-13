Ocean Poke Co. grand opening celebrations and deals starting March 20

Ocean Poke Company will open in March at 3619 E. Indian School Road and is hosting grand opening specials to honor the occasion.
The fresh fish restaurant will feature an array of seafood, rice, grains, veggies, fruits and sauces, which combine to create healthy and flavorful poke bowls, according to a press release.
Poke has risen in popularity on the mainland in recent years—with roots in Hawaii and the South Pacific, this healthy dish is making waves in cities across the nation.
Ocean Poke Co. offers seven “signature” poke bowls, available as a two protein scoop ($10) or three protein scoop ($12) serving, the release stated.
Beyond the signature bowl lineup, Ocean Poke Co. will also feature customizable bowls ($10 for two proteins, $12 for three) allowing customers to pick from an array of bases including quinoa, tofu rice noodles, brown or white rice, eight different proteins, over 20 toppings and eight sauces options. Acai bowls will also be available.
“Our options are a little different—we wanted to feature both signature bowl ideas for poke fans who want to make it easy—and customizable options with more variations for those who really want to create their ultimate bowl,” said Ocean Poke Co. Co-Founder Chad Ahrendt, in the press release.
Ocean Poke Co. is the brainchild of four Phoenix natives, Mr. Ahrendt, Chris Mercato, Charles Richardson and Brian Delia. All are successful entrepreneurs in varying industries, the release stated.
“We have managed many businesses in the natural health industry, and I know this will help impact Ocean Poke Co. for the positive,” said Mr. Richardson, in the press release.
Ocean Poke Co. will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays.
For more information, visit www.oceanpokeco.com.