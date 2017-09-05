NAI Horizon nabs Higgins as vice president

NAI Horizon is announcing Kevin Higgins has joined the company as a vice president in the office properties group.
Mr. Higgins’ primary areas of focus will be office leasing and sales. He possesses more than 26 years of commercial real estate experience and has negotiated more than 1,000 lease transactions, according to a press release.
Mr. Higgins joins NAI Horizon after stints at Daum Commercial Real Estate and Landmark Commercial Real Estate.
“We are very excited to have Kevin join our team,” said NAI Horizon CEO and President Terry Martin-Denning in a prepared statement. “He brings great relationships, professionalism, and experience to our expanding office division.”