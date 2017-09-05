NAI Horizon nabs Higgins as vice president

Sep 5th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Kevin Higgins

NAI Horizon is announcing Kevin Higgins has joined the company as a vice president in the office properties group.

Mr. Higgins’ primary areas of focus will be office leasing and sales. He possesses more than 26 years of commercial real estate experience and has negotiated more than 1,000 lease transactions, according to a press release.

Mr. Higgins joins NAI Horizon after stints at Daum Commercial Real Estate and Landmark Commercial Real Estate.

“We are very excited to have Kevin join our team,” said NAI Horizon CEO and President Terry Martin-Denning in a prepared statement. “He brings great relationships, professionalism, and experience to our expanding office division.”

Tags ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie