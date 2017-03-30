Mountain Shadows Resort In Paradise Valley to open its doors April 1

Mountain Shadows has made its return to the Town of Paradise Valley after the resort has been closed since 2004.
The $100-million new resort will open Saturday, April 1 at 5445 E. Lincoln Drive. The project is 12 years in the making and is the first resort to open in Paradise Valley in eight years, according to a press release.
The original Mountain Shadows opened in 1959, operating before Paradise Valley was incorporated in 1961. The resort stood after its closure before being demolished in 2014.
Rebuilt through a partnership between Westroc Hospitality and Woodbine Development Corporation, the new resort features 183 guest rooms, a presidential suite facing Camelback Mountain, a full-service restaurant, two pools, a high-tech fitness facility, an 18-hole par-3 golf course and grill, as well as 37,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, a release states.
Mountain Shadows is a complete new build with details throughout the resort that honor the original resort and the history of Paradise Valley, according to a release.
Design elements include floor-to-ceiling glass, butterfly roofs, furnishings inspired by mid-century modernism and an abundance of outdoor spaces that highlight the resort’s views. Art exhibitions at The Gallery at Mountain Shadows showcase original works, all with a connection to Arizona.
Hearth ’61
Executive chef Charles Wiley leads the kitchen at Hearth ‘61 which features American cuisine and cocktails. Its name comes from the year the town was incorporated and the hearth oven that is used for many signature dishes.
The restaurant features an open design, exhibition kitchen, a living room lounge and expansive bar area. There are also floor-to-ceiling glass and a large patio with views of the desert landscape and Camelback Mountain.
The Citizens Club
The Citizens Club is the name of the resort’s pool, fitness center and juice bar and pays homage to the Citizens Committee for the incorporation of Paradise Valley.
There are two 75-foot swimming pools, which include food and drink service along with private cabanas. The resort’s fitness center boasts equipment, classes and guided Camelback Mountain hikes, while fresh-pressed organic fruits and vegetables are available at the juice bar.
The Short Course
Golf course architect Forrest Richardson is behind the design of the resort’s golf course.
The fully rebuilt course is designed to be challenging for experienced golfers yet approachable for novice players. It is among only a handful of resort par-3 courses in the U.S. featuring a full 18 holes.
Mr. Richardson honors the original Mountain Shadows course designer and his mentor Jack Snyder by incorporating the natural landscape and vistas into each hole.
The views of Camelback and Mummy Mountains along with the desert surroundings. It also includes a bonus hole dubbed The Forrest Wager and a practice putting green.
Rusty’s
Featuring outdoor seating, indoor lounge space and a pool table, Rusty’s offers drinks and a take on traditional American fare in a desert setting. It’s a place to pick up the latest golf gear and apparel. The name honors Rusty Lyon, father of Westroc Hospitality CEO Scott Lyon.
The Gallery at Mountain Shadows
Local gallery director John Reyes curated this gallery which features both public and private collections.
Art receptions are set for every two months to coincide with each new exhibition, bringing the community together for a social and educational art experience.
The late James G. Davis, an art professor at the University of Arizona, will be the first artist featured. Sixteen pieces from his collection “Passages” are on display and for sale at the gallery through the end of April.
Mr. Davis’ son Turner will be on hand at the inaugural art event Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. to give a brief talk about his father and the inspiration behind his work.
PV Mercantile
The boutique at Mountain Shadows PV Mercantile offers high-end fashions, local products and artisanal food and wines selected to embody the Paradise Valley lifestyle.
Meeting and Event Space
With 12,500 square feet of indoor space and 25,000 square feet of outdoor space, Mountain Shadows can accommodate a wide array of group events. Venues include fully appointed boardrooms and grand ballrooms with geometric lighting, lawns, and the 4,000-square foot Camelback Overlook rooftop deck.