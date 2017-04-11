Mexx32 makes way for Bobby-Q’s on Camelback Road

Upscale Mexx32 at Camelback Road and 32nd Street was recently sold to make way for Bobby-Q Barbecue Restaurant.
Restaurateur Lenny Rosenberg has sold Mexx32 to long-time restaurant colleague Robert Sikora, originator of the famous Bobby McGee’s Chain, according to a press release.
Mr. Sikora will operate his Bobby-Q Barbecue Restaurant. This will be the third Bobby-Q location in the Valley.
“When Sikora offered to buy Mexx32, I felt it would allow me to focus on Delux and further develop the menu and expand the Delux concept,” Mr. Rosenberg said in the press release.
Mexx32 was the latest in a long line of Phoenix restaurants made famous by Mr. Rosenberg, a successful restaurateur in the local market for over 35 years.
Among the concepts that he created were: Central Avenue Yacht Club; Polo Park; Signatures; Chaps Ribs and Whiskey; 5 & Dinner; Blue Burrito Grille; Zen 32 and currently Delux, the first “gourmet burger” spot in Phoenix, and Deluxburger Express in the American Airlines Terminal at Sky Harbor.
Mr. Sikora opened the first Bobby-Q in the former Bobby McGee’s space in 2005 on Phoenix’s west side. He recently launched a new Bobby-Q in Mesa. The restaurant has won several awards, including the Diners Choice Open Table Winner for 2014 & 2016, and the Trip Adviser Certificate of Excellence in 2014 & 2015; and voted “Best Barbecue Restaurant in the USA,” the press release stated.
Remodeling commences this month and the projected opening date will be late August or early September 2017.