LRRC partner Freeman chairs largest American Bar Association committee

Susan Freeman, a partner at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP, is the new chair of the American Bar Association Business Bankruptcy Committee. The committee is the largest organization of business bankruptcy lawyers in the US and a committee of the ABA Business Law Section, according to a press release.
Ms. Freeman concentrates her practice on business bankruptcy cases and all kinds of civil appeals, according to the release, adding that she has expertise in bankruptcy ethics, a topic she frequently speaks about and writes for professional organizations. Listed as counsel in more than 150 appellate decisions, she has briefed and argued before the US Supreme Court.
“It’s an honor to lead this group of bankruptcy attorneys, law professors and judges. The committee presents outstanding programs and free webinars on bankruptcy topics, and develops and reviews proposed bankruptcy legislation and rules,” said Mr. Freeman in a prepared statement. “It provides wonderful opportunities for involvement and mentoring by outstanding practitioners from around the country.”
Certified by the Arizona State Bar Board of Legal Specialization as a specialist in bankruptcy law, she was elected to the Maricopa County Bar Association Hall of Fame in 2015. Ms. Freeman is the only lawyer invited to membership and leadership in both the American College of Bankruptcy and the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers, noted the release.
She has represented asset purchasers, indenture trustees, secured creditors, debtors in possession, trustees and committees in Chapter 11 cases, the release said, adding that Ms. Freeman also represents lawyers and trustees and serves as an expert witness on bankruptcy and appellate issues, including professional responsibility issues.
Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP is a commercial law firm for handling complex matters in litigation, intellectual property, business transactions, gaming, government relations and other practice areas with offices in Colorado Springs, Albuquerque, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Irvine, Phoenix, Reno, Silicon Valley and Tucson.
For more information, go to lrrc.com.