Local entrepreneurs team for Art of Fearlessly Giving Back

Artist and visual journalist Michelle Micalizzi and fellow entrepreneur Tyler Butler, CEO of Phoenix-based 11Eleven Consulting, are teaming up on a community awareness series that will focus on one company’s social responsibility mission and the charities that they support.
The goal of the project the Art of Fearlessly Giving Back is to creatively demonstrate through visual journalism how giving back to communities is not only smart business, but the real reason most companies are even in business, according to a press release.
Ms. Micalizzi, owner of both Cave Creek-based Fearlessly Deliver and Carefree-based Fearless Art Works, said in a release she believes “every human being is by our very nature a fearless work of art and that in fact that everything about life, art, business and community is a miraculous extraordinary work of art.”
As an artist, Ms. Micalizzi said she believes in painting with a purpose and using her chosen medium to impact positive change.
Through the Art of Fearlessly Giving Back, Ms. Micalizzi has engaged Ms. Butler to identify and highlight an outstanding corporate citizen.
Ms. Butler, having deep roots in the realm of community relations, said she knew immediately WebPT would be an ideal company to showcase.
“Volunteerism and community involvement has been at the heart of WebPT since our humble beginnings,” Heidi Jannenga, co-founder and president of WebPT, said in a prepared statement.
“In fact, it’s one of our core values. We wouldn’t be where we are today without the support of generous people in our community, and we wholeheartedly believe in paying our good fortune forward. We are incredibly honored to be part of Michelle’s Art of Fearlessly Giving Back; it’s a brilliantly creative way to spark a dialogue about the impact of philanthropy and the role businesses play in growing their communities.”
Fearlessly Deliver, Fearless Art Works, 11Eleven Consulting and WebPT are joining forces and aim to impact six significant causes to give them additional visibility and raise funds on their behalf.
A portion of the proceeds from each of Ms. Micalizzi’s 14 paintings will be contributed to the charity which inspired them.
Charity partners for this innovative campaign include: Conscious Capitalism, PT Day of Service, Support My Club, The Arizona Science Center Girls in STEAM initiative, United Blood Services and the Desert Labrador Retriever Rescue.
“Companies and brands must act and communicate about how they positively impact their employees, communities and environment,” Ms. Butler said in a prepared statment. “Brands that address these changing expectations increase loyalty, build trust, and ultimately strengthen their business and impact society.”