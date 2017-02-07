LGE Design Build completes new J.R. McDade Company facility

The J.R. McDade Company, a home-finishing company within the Valley, has installed LGE Design Build to construct a new expansive, state-of-the-art design center and distribution facility.
The flooring and surface provider’s new home base at 4317 E. Broadway Road in Phoenix, is 81,000 square feet and is designed to give homeowner and builders a client-driven experience, according to a press release.
In addition to showcasing brick, steel and block and tilt-up concrete, the design center gives clients an opportunity to view interior design and flooring options in a friendly, personable and innovative environment, the release stated.
In addition to its technological touches, J.R. McDade’s new facility reflects its near 60-year path to success.
The exterior of the building maintains its original, brick façade, while new, modern elements intermingle to create a striking, old-meets-new juxtaposition.
“When you’re working with a company that knows as much as J.R. McDade about making places look good, you really have to swing for the fences,” said LGE Design Build’s President and CEO David Sellers, in the press release.
“We’re honored to have been able to help redevelop the property into something modern while still preserving its rich history.”
LGE broke ground on the project in February 2016, and construction was completed in November 2016.
For more about LGE Design Build, visit LGEDesignBuild.com. For more about J.R. McDade, visit J.R. McDade.com.