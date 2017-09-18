Lee & Associates sells Phoenix industrial portfolio for $12.45M

Lee & Associates recently announced that the Koss | Louer team arranged the sale of a
95,836-square-foot industrial portfolio.
Luke Marley LLC, a California-based partnership owning retail product in California, purchased the portfolio from Delcor LLC for $12.45 million, according to a press release.
Principals Stein Koss and Tom Louer represented the seller and buyer in the transaction. The portfolio is comprised of the following freestanding buildings:
• 8746 W. Kelton Lane, Peoria – 8,750 SF on 1.25 acres
• 15517 N. 77th St., Scottsdale – 8,750 SF on 1.26 acres
• 4055 W. Saturn Way, Chandler – 5,300 SF on .86 acres
• 201 W. Juanita, Mesa – 9,924 SF on 1.97 acres
• 5214 S. 30th St., Phoenix – 42,138 SF on 5.10 acres
• 41802 N. Vision Way, Anthem – 10,009 SF on 1.31 acres
• 4740 N. La Cholla Blvd., Tucson – 10,965 SF on 1.2 acres
The portfolio is fully leased for five years to Horizon Distributors, Inc., a wholly subsidy of POOLCORP.
“If these properties became vacant, they would garner prospective tenant interest because they each have fenced and paved yards, are strategically located and offer proximity to a freeway,” said Koss.
For more information, go to leearizona.com or contact Mr. Koss at 602-912-3520.