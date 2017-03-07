Lee & Associates adds more talent to its seasoned investment team

Lee & Associates Arizona adds the talents of Steven Gonzalez, Marcus Muirhead and Greg Guglielmino as investment principals in the Phoenix company’s investment group.
The veteran group recently worked as investment brokers at Colliers International and at Marcus & Millichap, both in Phoenix, according to a press release, adding that the team specializes in the acquisition and disposition of single- and multi-tenant healthcare and office investment properties.
• Mr. Gonzalez brings decades-long expertise in investment services, capital markets, healthcare services, investment properties and office. A graduate of Arizona State University, he is a member of NAIOP.
• Mr. Muirhead, a University of Arizona graduate, brings his knowledge and success of investment services, capital markets, healthcare and office.
• Mr. Guglielmino’s expertise is focused on healthcare, office and investment services/capital markets. He is a graduate Magna Cum Laude from ASU and Marquette University in Milwaukee.
“We are excited to have this seasoned team join our already strong Capital Markets and Investment Brokerage Division by focusing on office and healthcare opportunities,” said Fred Darche, managing principal, in a prepared statement. “We have every confidence that this team will add value to our efforts and reflects on our commitment to attaining the best talent for our firm.”
Lee & Associates Arizona, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in the Valley, in 2016, specializes in providing commercial brokerage services to the industrial, office, retail, investment, multifamily and land sectors of the Phoenix commercial real estate market, the release said. The firm is committed to greater success as it expands with its newest, seasoned experts and young brokers on the team.
Five new associates were also welcomed to brokerage efforts on Jan. 1, with the addition of Michael Marsh and Spencer Nast in the office division; Nick Nudo in the industrial division; Andrew Lundahl in the investment division; and Bryson Fricke in the multifamily division.