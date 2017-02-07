Latest watering hole, The Bar, opens in Central Phoenix

A brand new bar, aptly named The Bar, has opened its doors in Central Phoenix providing distinct Midwestern hospitality, with upscale beverages comfort food.
The Bar is located at the northwest corner of 32nd Street and Indian School Road.
“I wanted to create a bar atmosphere that reminded me of Michigan and the Midwest that also broke away from the corporate feel that so many establishments convey,” said Michael Withey, The Bar’s sole proprietor, in a press release.
“The Bar has a very comfortable and inviting feel and we’ve already seen several familiar faces from repeat patrons that agree with our genuine and soulful environment.”
Opened in late December 2016, The Bar’s food offerings stem from the owners of The Stand, in a space called Neatly’s, the release stated.
This restaurant within The Bar has the look and feel of an old-school laundromat that turns out best-selling ironed ground beef sliders along with pressed sandwiches and folded pork quesadillas as well as crispy boneless wings and several other menu items.
While the drinks are concocted by Valley-based veteran bartenders, it’s the discreet yet neighborhood feel that sets it apart from other establishments, the release stated.