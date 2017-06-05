Jaburg Wilk partner ‘excited to support Arizona women’ on YWCA board

A partner at Phoenix-based law firm, Jaburg Wilk, Maria Speth was named to the Board of Directors of the YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix.
Ms. Speth is an IP attorney and shareholder at Jaburg Wilk, according to a June 1 press release.
“The mission of YWCA – eliminating racism and empowering women – aligns with my values perfectly,” Ms. Speth said in a press release. “I am excited to join their board and help support Arizona women.”
YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix is “dedicated to Eliminating Racism, Empowering Women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all,” their website states.