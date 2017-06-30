Jaburg Wilk donates 17k water bottles to Phoenix Rescue Mission

The Phoenix law firm of Jaburg Wilk supported the Code Red program at Phoenix Rescue Mission for the third consecutive year, donating more than 17,000 bottles of water.
Jaburg Wilk has supported Phoenix Rescue Mission’s Code Red program for the past three years and each year has increased their donation. The Code Red program provides water to vulnerable people during our record-breaking triple digit summer heat, according to a press release.
Phoenix Rescue Mission’s primary mission is to help men, women and children in our community struggling with homelessness, addiction and trauma, a release states.
“We are committed to supporting Phoenix Rescue Mission and their programs,” Jaburg Wilk’s Community Chairperson Mervyn Braude said in a prepared statement.
“The Code Red program, which provides water to homeless and disadvantaged people, is lifesaving especially during the recent record breaking heat. We are grateful that we are able to continue supporting the Code Red program.”
For more information contact Shranda Ceballos at 602-248-1000 or email info@jaburgwilk.com.