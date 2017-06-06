HTC announces its elected board of directors for 2017-18

The Herberger Theater Center has announced its elected board of directors for the 2017-18 season.
Theresa Dwyer, a director with Fennemore Craig, a business and civil litigation law firm, has been appointed as chair of the board, according to a press release.
She was nominated to a first term with HTC in 2015 and has served as vice chair since 2016. Ms. Dwyer joined Fennemore Craig in 1994, where she focuses her practice in civil and administrative appeals, complex civil litigation, administrative law and utility regulation.
A member of the Council for Appellate Lawyers of the American Bar Associations, she was assistant attorney general for the State of Arizona and is listed in The Best Lawyers in America (2013-17) in the Appellate Practice category, the release said.
Additionally, Ms. Dwyer regularly contributes to the Arizona Appellate Handbook and Arizona Attorneys’ Fees Manual. She has served as board and executive committee member of Florence Crittenton of Arizona; volunteers at Perryville State Women’s Prison, and is a devoted supporter and advocate of the arts.
The following officers were also elected to the board:
Jim Mapstead, vice chair; Debra Larson, vice chair; John Weldon, treasurer; Michael Sillyman, secretary; Kenneth Sundlof, immediate past chair.
The Herberger Theater: Where Audience Meets Art is non-profit organization that supports and fosters growth of the arts in Phoenix as the premier performance venue, arts incubator and advocate, the release noted.
Opened in 1989 and fully renovated in 2010, the Herberger Theater offers three theater venues, art gallery, plaza and rentable event space for a variety of community uses.
The Herberger Theater hosts a diverse range of dramatic, dance and musical performances; is home to local theater and dance companies; its gallery provides a venue for Arizona artists to present their works; and a plaza that hosts civic and arts events.
Proceeds from annual fundraising benefits its Youth Outreach Programs, designed to give Arizona children, ages 3-19, opportunities to excel, learn and heal through experience with the arts, detailed the release, adding that four million patrons have enjoyed more than 11,000 performances at the theater for the past 27 years.
Go to: HerbergerTheater.org.