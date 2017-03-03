Hermosa Inn completes multi-million renovation, expansion

The Hermosa Inn, a AAA Four Diamond boutique hotel nestled in the heart of Paradise Valley, recently completed the second phase of a $5.5 million dollar renovation and expansion.
The renovation included the addition of 10 deluxe hideaway casitas, the complete renovation of 12 historic rancho casitas and an expansion of LON’s Last Drop bar and patio, increasing the hotel’s number of hacienda-style accommodations and casitas to 43, according to a press release.
Phase one of the expansion began in 2015, shortly after the resort was purchased by Allred Capital LLLP, a partnership led by Ron and Mike Allred. The Allreds were passionate about retaining the legacy and historic charm of the original home and studio built by Arizona’s famed and first cowboy artist, Lon Megargee, in the early 1930s.
“Maintaining the integrity and character of Hermosa Inn and the dream that once inspired its inception, was at the forefront when the Allreds embarked on this renovation and expansion,” said Managing Director Stephen Ast, in the press release.
“Their investment of $5.5 million dollars translates to $125,000 per key, which by any standard, is impressive and indicative of their commitment, not only to preserving the Inn’s legacy, but to creating an authentic and memorable guest experience that is unmistakably Arizona.”
Boasting an unobstructed view of Camelback Mountain, a stately fountain anchors the hotel’s new entryway, creating a welcoming arrival that leads directly into the newly-built lobby.
Twelve historic rancho casitas were completely renovated, with careful attention paid to modern-day conveniences and residential comforts, while preserving their Old Arizona charm, historic touches and original adobe walls, the release stated.
In 2016, all of Hermosa Inn’s existing accommodations underwent a complete renovation, including the installation of wood floors; new bedding, soft goods and leather furnishings; reupholstered benches and completely remodeled bathrooms.
“We’re proud to own a very exclusive niche as Paradise Valley’s only historic boutique hotel where all of the accommodations are either newly built or have been completely renovated,” said Ron Allred in the press release.