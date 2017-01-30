Gust Rosenfeld adds education law attorney

Gust Rosenfeld, P.L.C. announces Carrie O’Brien has joined the firm as an Associate in the firm’s Education Law Practice Group.
Prior to joining the firm, Ms. O’Brien was the Chief Privacy Officer and Director of Legal Services for the Arizona Department of Education from 2012 to 2016.
She was an Assistant Attorney General at the Arizona Office of the Attorney General for six years where she represented the Arizona Department of Education, according to a press release.
While at the Arizona Department of Education, Carrie overhauled the handling of confidential student and teacher data and developed data protection agreements with partner agencies. She is a frequent speaker on topics related to data privacy and public records in schools.
“Carrie brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our Education Law Group. Her understanding of the education landscape here in Arizona will be an added value to our educational clients,” said Robert Haws, Chair of the firm’s Education Law Practice Group, in the press release.
Ms. O’Brien earned a B.A. from the University of Notre Dame and an M.P.A. from the University of Arizona. She earned her J.D. from Arizona State University.
She represents schools, school districts and other educational organizations in all types of legal matters, including data privacy and school finance issues. Ms. O’Brien also assists education clients with their business needs, compliance reviews, intergovernmental agreements, lease-purchase agreements, Public Records Requests, Open Meeting Law compliance, special education litigation, and civil rights matters.
“Gust Rosenfeld has a great reputation of serving schools in Arizona,” said Ms. O’Brien, in the release. “Gust is the perfect place for me to expand my practice and continue the relationships I have developed while still helping the needs of the educational organizations in Arizona.”