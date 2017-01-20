Gust Ronsenfeld P.L.C elects new capital member, partners

Gust Rosenfeld, P.L.C. in Phoenix announced Christopher W. Kramer was elected as a capital member of the firm and that Zach Sakas and Phyllis Smiley were elected partners of the firm effective Jan. 1.
“Since 1921, Gust Rosenfeld has sought out and attracted the most highly skilled attorneys who share our commitment to our clients, the community and Arizona. All three of these partners exemplify this tradition and dedication,” Tom Chauncey, a member of the Executive Committee of the firm, said in a press release. “We value the relationship we have built with these three and welcome Chris as a capital member and Zach and Phyllis as partners.”
Mr. Kramer’s foundation for his 30 years in practice has been eminent domain and condemnation litigation, according to a release.
He primarily represents condemning authorities in Arizona, Nevada and California. He also represents select private clients, where his intimate knowledge of public projects and procedures facilitates early and favorable outcomes.
Mr. Kramer serves as a mediator or arbitrator in disputes involving eminent domain, condemnation, right of way, property valuation, and property rights issues throughout the western United States.
He holds a B.S. from Illinois State University and a J.D. from the University of Notre Dame.
Mr. Sakas focuses his practice in the area of public finance. He has broad bond counsel experience and provides advice to municipalities, universities, school districts, industrial development authorities, counties, non-profit hospitals, tribal governments and special taxing districts.
He also provides advice to underwriters for transactions, including fixed rate and variable rate tax-exempt bonds, lease-purchase certificates of participation, revolving fund loan programs and tax credit bonds. Zach holds a B.S.B.A. from the University of Arizona and a J.D. from the University of Texas. He volunteers time with the Phoenix Art Museum Men’s Art Council.
Ms. Smiley’s practice is focused on all aspects of municipal law, including general legal advice, contracts, employment, open meeting law, elections, land use, real estate transactions, telecom, and eminent domain.
She serves as City/Town Attorney for multiple Arizona cities and towns and provides support for other municipalities represented by the firm. Her litigation experience includes condemnations, quiet title, discrimination, civil rights defense, campaign finance enforcement actions, and transaction privilege tax collections.
Ms. Smiley holds a B.Ed. from the University of Michigan and a J.D. from Arizona State University. She is currently serving as the President of the Arizona City Attorneys Association.