Grady Gammage Jr. to discuss golf at Arizona Association for Economic Development luncheon

“Adaptive Redevelopment: Can We Get Ahead of The Golf Ball?” will be the topic at the Arizona Association for Economic Development’s May 9 luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at 2901 N. Seventh St. in Phoenix.
Grady Gammage Jr., of Gammage & Burnham and the Morrison Institute for Public Policy, will be the speaker, according to a press release.
Mr. Gammage will discuss the declining interest in traditional golf communities, the decommissioning of golf courses and increases in redevelopment. He also will share insight on how communities can get ahead of the planning process and understand zoning implications of such projects, a release states.
The cost of the luncheon is $40 for AAED members and guests, $55 for non-members and $60 for late registrants. The registration deadline is Thursday, May 4 by noon. Vegetarian meals must be requested in advance.
AAED, founded in 1974, has a mission to serve as Arizona’s unified voice advocating for responsible economic development through an effective program of professional education, public policy and collaboration.