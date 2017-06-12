GPCC announces new leaders for its board of directors

The Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce recently announced eight new leaders for its board of directors during an annual luncheon on June 7 at the Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort.
According to a press release, Michael McCann, JPMorgan Chase Arizona market executive, will serve as 2017-18 board chairman, succeeding Daniel Froetscher of APS, who will serve as immediate past chair.
Phyllis Senseman, vice president of marketing & communications for CopperPoint Insurance Companies, will serve as chair-elect.
The chamber also welcomed the following eight business leaders to its board of directors:
- Brent Cannon, executive vice president – director of Community Banking, National Bank of Arizona
- Rick Dircks, executive vice president, Dircks Moving & Logistics
- Jose Esparza, Jr., vice president of Energy Solutions, Southwest Gas Corporation
- Chris Harrison, executive vice president & general manager, The Weitz Company
- Michelle Just, president/CEO, Beatitudes Campus
- Doris Savron, executive dean, College of Health Professions, University of Phoenix
- Kevin Sellers, chief marketing officer, Avnet, Inc.
- David Tupponce, chief executive officer, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
The newly-appointed board leaders and members will officially assume their duties at the start of FY2018 on July 1.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity to work with exemplary Arizona business leaders while serving as Greater Phoenix Chamber board chair,” Mr. McCann said in a prepared statement. “We’re fortunate to be positioned to really help grow and support the business community by taking advantage of the positive momentum going on right now throughout the Greater Phoenix region.”
The 2017-2018 board of directors will continue to focus on growing the Greater Phoenix region economy from within through the efforts of Phoenix Forward, the chamber’s collaborative economic development initiative, the release said, adding that the board also provides insights and guidance to the organization’s work in public policy, growing the regional talent pool and supporting local businesses in many ways.