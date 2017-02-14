Goetz of Strategy Financial Group co-authors book on retirement

Financial advisor and co-owner of Phoenix-based Strategy Financial Group Calvin Goetz is now adding the title of author to his repertoire with the release of his first book “Climbing the Retirement Mountain.”
“Building and planning for retirement is a big feat and, like climbing a mountain, many people prepare for the hike upward but not the hike down,” Mr. Goetz said in a press release. “This book is a guide to not only saving for retirement but investing in your financial safety thereafter.”
Mr. Goetz co-authored the book with colleague Andrew Rafal and the two explain in the book how “getting to retirement is not the same as getting through retirement.”
Chapters highlight how to protect a nest egg, how the 4 percent rule has outdated the different types of annuities, why not to draw on social security early, the need for estate planning sooner and using insurance to fund a tax-free retirement, according to a press release.
Mr. Goetz has over 15 years’ experience and currently works with over 1,000 families on their retirement plans and wealth management. He said it was a personal experience that spurred his passion for the industry.
He left the agency he was at to set out on his own after seeing his father laid off just a few years shy of retirement and unprepared to live off of savings. Mr. Goetz helped his parents, and later others in their same shoes, to build a more comprehensive retirement plan.
His company not only offers income planning and investment planning but also tax coordination long-term healthcare planning and estate planning.
“There’s more to retirement than putting your money in a savings account or IRA,” Mr. Goetz said in a release. “So much more that it can be an overwhelming process and I hope this book helps clear the path up and down that mountain.”