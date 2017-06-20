Glennas’ba B. Augborne joins Jones, Skelton & Hochuli law firm

Jones, Skelton & Hochuli, PLC, 40 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix, has announced Glennas’ba B. Augborne has joined the firm as the newest associate in the firm’s Transportation, Auto, Products and General Liability trial group.
Before beginning her career at Jones, Skelton & Hochuli, Ms. Augborne explored areas of public law and policy as an extern for the Civil Division of the United States Attorney’s Office, Phoenix Division and as an intern for the Council on Environmental Quality, Executive Office of the President, according to a press release.
While attending the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University, Ms. Augborne participated in the Indian Legal Clinic and received an Indian Legal Program Certificate, a release states.
During law school, she served as the President of the Native American Law Students Association and Vice President of the Black Law Students Association.
Ms. Augborne was a Willard H. Pedrick Scholar, a recipient of the CALI Excellence for the Future Award in Legal Method and Writing and a second place recipient of the The Ross-Blakley Law Library Award for Exemplary Student Research Award.
Jones, Skelton & Hochuli is a defense trial law firm in Arizona, having been in business for 34 years. The firm specializes in trial practice, insurance coverage, defense of corporations, self-insureds, governmental entities and insurance carriers.