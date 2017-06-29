Four Valley businesses complete first regional ExporTech program

When four Valley companies graduated from an “export boot camp” Friday, June 23, they didn’t walk away with diplomas but something just as tangible: a business plan to take their companies to the next global level.
ExporTech is a program that can help small and mid-sized companies boost their sales revenues via exports. The program is delivered by the Arizona Commerce Authority RevAZ Manufacturing Extension Partnership program, along with national partners, according to a press release.
The Maricopa Association of Governments co-sponsored this eighth ExporTech program in Arizona, the first regional program, a release states.
Companies completing the program include Parker Fasteners of Goodyear; two Phoenix companies, Optilab and Occam Sustainability Partners; and Truce of Tempe.
Representatives from the companies attended three full-day sessions over several months. They heard from exporting experts from diverse sectors, underwent practical training on key export topics, and received individualized export coaching.
“Those regions that have more of their Gross Domestic Product tied to exporting are those with the highest wages and with the highest educated workforce,” Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton, who chairs the Maricopa Association of Governments Regional Council said in a prepared statement.
“We have to build a more export-based economy if we are going to be competitive moving forward, and that’s what ExporTech is all about.”
Matthew Boyd, national sales director at Parker Fasteners, says his company began exporting shortly after its inception four years ago.
“It really opens up a very wide range of opportunities for our business and we want to be a player, not just domestically but globally,” Mr. Boyd said in a prepared statement.
“As a smaller company, it’s really worth the time to invest in ExporTech. The opportunities to grow globally really made it something that interested us.”
As its first initiative developed through the program, Parker Fasteners will be participating with the ACA at the Mexico Aerospace Summit in Queretaro, Mexico in August.
Optilab representatives put their plan into even quicker action. The day after graduation, they flew with the ACA to Munich, Germany, for Laser World of Photonics 2017.
Truce, which manufactures nontoxic cleaning products, says its priority is to acquire near-term financing to grow its production capacity. This will help keep product on its inventory shelf in the wake of high demand.
“We know that going global and exporting is in our future, and ExporTech is providing us with the skills, contacts and expertise that will allow us to thrive,” Truce CEO Denis Leclerc said in a prepared statement.
Occam Sustainability Partners will be working with the Arizona Commerce Authority’s trade team in Mexico City to assist with export initiatives.
“The three-month ExporTech boot camp was extremely well-delivered,” Robin Reed, president and chief strategy officer for Occam said in a prepared statement.
“The content is not only relevant but immediately useful. The contact and relationships I developed through ExporTech would have taken me years to develop on my own. Occam is already prepared to begin exporting within 90 days following the end of boot camp.”
For more information on the ExporTech program, contact Kevin O’Shea, vice president of international trade at the Arizona Commerce Authority at (602) 845-1217, or MAG at (602) 254-6300. A video about the ExporTech program is available online at www.YouTube.com/magcommunications.