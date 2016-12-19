Flower market exchanges roses for donation to St. Vincent de Paul Society

Arizona Flower Market is holding its second annual Christmas toy and food drive this week to support the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix.
Arizona Flower Market has partnered with The Elite Flower with a goal of giving away 24,000 roses in hopes to raise over 2,000 toy donations for Phoenix area families in need. Customers can donate a new, unwrapped toy, or 10 cans of food and receive one free dozen of assorted color roses.
All roses being given away were purchased from The Elite Flower, the largest family-owned flower farm in the world.
Arizona Flower Market owner Brad Denham explains, “This Christmas we want to bless the lives of others, both at home and abroad by partnering with organizations that are focused on doing good in their community.
“When a customer donates a toy in exchange for roses, they are not only blessing a local Arizona child, but they are blessing many lives abroad by supporting Elite’s charitable foundation which does amazing work within the community they serve. Through our partnership with organizations like The Society of St. Vincent de Paul and The Elite Flower, we can multiply the blessings!” said Mr. Denham.
The Elite Flower charitable foundation’s mission is to pursue and promote the general well being of The Elite Flower’s employees and their families through housing, health, recreation, education and cultural initiatives. Elite’s foundation provides over 700 students with a quality education, including books, school supplies, 3 meals a day and transportation, in an effort to promote healthy emotional and intellectual development, while nurturing strong social skills and ethical values.
Danielle Ricketts, dining rooms assistant manager at The Society of St. Vincent de Paul said, “Arizona Flower Market is always finding creative and generous ways to involve the community in their support of The Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Their annual food and toy drives have become an important source of donations for the community. Their generosity is much appreciated and we value our relationship with them.”
Founded April 26, 1946, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul has a long history of helping the poor in Phoenix. They are dedicated to feeding, clothing, housing and healing individuals and families in our community who have nowhere else to turn for help.
The free flowers for toys and food are available during the Flower Market’s regular business hours through 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.
Customers must come to the market with their donation to claim their free flowers. For health reasons, stuffed animals cannot be accepted for donation.
For more information about Arizona Flower Market, including hours of operation and directions, visit www.azflowermarket.com or to donate directly to St. Vincent de Paul, please visit: www.stvincentdepaul.net.