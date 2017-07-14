Snell & Wilmer has announced that Phoenix partner, Don Bivens, was awarded the Walter E. Craig Distinguished Service Award by the Arizona Foundation for Legal Services and Education.
Each year, an attorney who has manifested adherence to the highest principals and traditions of the legal profession and service to the public in the community in which they live is awarded this honor, according to a press release. Mr. Bivens received his award on June 15, at the annual Arizona State Bar Convention.
Mr. Bivens’ career is a long list of service both to the legal community and the Arizona community as a whole, the press release stated. He has led, partnered and formed some of the most distinguished organizations and committees in Arizona and nationally.
His roles include recent chair of the 55,000-member Section of Litigation of the American Bar Association; founding president of the Thurgood Marshall Jr. Inn of Court; president of the Western State Bar Association; co-chair of the Equal Justice Campaign; Arizona delegate in the ABA House of Delegates; Maricopa County Bar Association Hall of Game inductee; chair of the Arizona Supreme Court’s committee on Civil Justice Reform; and president of the Maricopa County Bar Association.
With over 30 years of leadership, Mr. Bivens has contributed to the community beyond the legal profession. He acted as co-chair of the Equal Justice Campaign, assisting in raising $5 million dollars to help legal aid in Arizona, the press release stated.
He was elected twice to serve as State Chair of the Arizona Democratic Party. He, along with his wife, have served as Senior Warden and Chancellor of their church and Mr. Bivens also serves as the church attorney for the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona.
Mr. Bivens and his family often open their home for charitable and political functions such as the Arizona Theater Company, Phoenix Symphony, Salvation Army and Arizona for Children, the press release stated.
At Snell & Wilmer, Mr. Bivens handles complex litigation of all types and corporate investigations. He has tried cases involving securities fraud, patent infringement, trade secrets, lender liability, environmental liability, professional negligence, officer and director liability, products liability, employment discrimination, real estate and construction matters, significant estate disputes, business torts and class actions.
Mr. Bivens leads internal investigations for corporations and special committees of corporate boards on a variety of issues. He also handles election law and government relations, the press release stated.
Mr. Bivens received his J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law, where he served as Note and Comment Editor on the Texas Law Review. He graduated with a B.A. in English, magna cum laude, from Yale University.