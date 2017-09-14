David C. Brown tapped to lead Valley Leadership

The Board of Directors for Valley Leadership, Arizona’s premier leadership development organization, unanimously selected David C. Brown as the new leader for the nearly 40-year organization.
Mr. Brown previously served as CEO of Home Matters and Executive Director of the National NeighborWorks Association since August 2015, according to a press release.
“David is a proven leader with a unique mix of advocacy, community engagement and operational experience,” Valley Leadership Board Chair Sarah Krahenbuhl said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to leveraging his talents during this next chapter in VL’s legacy as we continue to grow and evolve the organization.”
The Home Matters movement is dedicated to raising awareness of the need for affordable homes and better communities across the nation, and The National NeighborWorks Association represents the interests of over 200 NeighborWorks organizations. The organizations are community groups that promote and develop housing and community development in urban, rural and suburban communities.
Prior to joining NNA and spearheading Home Matters, Mr. Brown was a public accountant with Arthur Andersen and a financial litigation consultant with Navigant Consulting.
“I’m very excited to be leading Valley Leadership and look forward to building on its great reputation for cultivating Arizona’s leaders. As someone who grew up in the Valley, I see great potential for community impact, on many levels,” said Mr. Brown in a prepared statement.
“Valley Leadership’s network and alumni are the best of the best, ready to tackle the challenges facing the Valley and make the most of the opportunities this great state has to offer.”
Mr. Brown began his tenure at VL on Sept. 13.