D-backs season ticket holders to swing for prizes, free season tickets

The Arizona Diamondbacks will host “Swing for Your Seats” for D-backs Season Ticket Holders this Saturday and Sunday at Chase Field.
The event is this Saturday from 1-7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a press release.
Current D-backs season ticket holders will have five opportunities to hit a home run at Chase Field to get their 2018 D-backs Season Tickets for free. Season ticket holders can also hit various targets on the field for a chance at other prizes.
Prizes include being entered into a drawing for a free suite if a batter can hit the outfield wall on a fly ball; autographed memorabilia if the batter can hit a big head or hit it into the mini pool, both on fly balls; and past promotional items if the batter can hit a line drive or ground ball at boxes.
Season ticket holders will receive five pitched balls, regardless if they swing or not, that will be pitched by an automatic machine. Season ticket holders can choose to have a pinch hitter and are eligible to win only one prize.
The event is closed to the public and only eligible, pre-qualified D-backs season ticket holders can participate.