Cushman & Wakefield add Ronan McNulty to research department

Cushman & Wakefield announced Ronan McNulty has joined the firm’s research department as a Senior Research Analyst in the Phoenix office.
Mr. McNulty will oversee all market data and analytics and provide insightful interpretations to assist with executing client services and new business pursuits. He will be managing the existing research team of Reseach Analysts Justin Winters and Brandon Borsheim, according to a press release.
“We are excited to have Ronan join our team. His extensive research background and diligent work ethic will support our goal of delivering exceptional services and superior results to our clients,” Bryon Carney, Market Leader for Cushman & Wakefield, said in a prepared statement.
Most recently, Mr. McNulty worked at CoStar Group in Washington, D.C. as a Research Associate in the Portfolio Research division.
Prior to joining CoStar, he served in the Army for four years. He went to basic training in Fort Benning, Ga. and worked in malaria research in Silver Spring, Md. at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research.
“The Cushman & Wakefield research platform is very robust and presented a great opportunity for me to grow my career,” Mr. McNulty said in a prepared statement. “I am thrilled to join a market leader in a great city.”
Originally from Poland Spring, Maine, Mr. McNulty attended the University of Chicago where he received his Bachelor’s degree in Geography. He later went on to pursue his Master’s degree in Real Estate Finance at Georgetown University.