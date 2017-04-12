Cullum Homes hosts benefit for animal shelter on April 23

Cullum Homes will present a special yoga event and charity fundraiser April 23 at its newest development in Paradise Valley.

Christina Carmel will conduct a Sunset Yoga Flow class April 23 to benefit a local no-kill animal shelter.

Residents are invited to break out their yoga mats for Sunset Flow in the Park at Cullum Homes’ brand new development at The Village at Mountain Shadows. The Madison Improvement Club’s Christina Carmel will present a peaceful Yoga Flow.

The event will take place 5:30-7 p.m. at The Village at Mountain Shadows on 56th Street and Lincol Drive. Refreshments and water will be provided.

This class is a 100 percent donation-based class and all proceeds will go toward HALO Animal Rescue, a no-kill animal shelter for dogs and catsHALO stands for Helping Animals Live On.

“This serene space is absolutely ideal to practice yoga. We are so excited to put together an event that brings the community together and for such a great cause. This is a great way to spend your Sunday,” said Cullum Homes CEO Rod Cullum.

“It fits perfectly with Paradise Valley’s most iconic neighborhood and we are thrilled to be able to host this event.”

Those interested in learning more about options available at the Village at Mountain Shadows, or wishing to schedule a walk though of a model should contact Scott Grigg with Realty Executives at 480-540-5479 or email at AZFineProperties@cox.net.

Built by Scottsdale-based Cullum Homes, the Village at Mountain Shadows residences range in size from 3,377 square feet to over 7,000 square feet.

