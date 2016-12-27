CORE Institute adds Simon Görtz to head sports medicine program

The CORE Institute announced the addition of fellowship-trained orthopedic sports medicine surgeon Simon Görtz, MD, who specializes in reconstruction of the knee and shoulder, with a focus on cartilage restoration and joint preservation.
Dr. Görtz will lead the academic sports medicine program with The CORE Institute and Banner Health, according to a press release. Additionally, he will care for patients at The CORE Institute’s Mesa Clinic at 1450 S. Dobson Road, Suite B-122 and North Phoenix Clinic at 18444 N. 25th Ave., Suite 210.
“I’ve had the opportunity to learn about The CORE Institute through its rapid growth nationwide and quickly realized that it is one of the most respected and innovative musculoskeletal groups in the country,” Dr. Görtz said in a release. “I’m excited to bring my expertise to Phoenix and contribute to their established and recognized sports medicine program as well as continuing to grow the orthopedic practice here in Arizona.”
Before joining The CORE Institute, Dr. Görtz served as a team physician for the St. Louis Rams, St. Louis Blues and Washington University Bears.
Prior to that experience, Dr. Görtz was in San Diego and cared for the University of California, San Diego Tritons and the San Diego Sea Lions in the Women’s Premier Soccer League. He also provided service for former San Diego Charger running back LaDainian Tomlinson’s Camp L.T., the Eric Chavez Baseball Academy and the San Diego Sports Medicine Foundation.
Dr. Görtz has earned recognition for his work, most recently winning the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery Kappa Delta Award in 2015 for his collaboration with Drs. William Bugbee, David Amiel and Robert Sah.
During his orthopedic residency, he served as the Chief Resident in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery and was recognized numerous times including the Thornburg Medical Foundation/Scripps Chairman’s Award for Research in Surgery and the California Orthopedic Association-J. Harold LaBriola Resident Award.
In 2008, he was awarded the International Cartilage Repair Society Lars Peterson Traveling Fellowship.
Dr. Görtz published 12 book chapters as well as co-authoring over 60 peer-reviewed articles and abstracts related to articular cartilage repair.
“Dr. Görtz is a leading orthopedic sports medicine surgeon and we couldn’t be more excited that he is joining our talented team at The CORE Institute,” Dr. Steven Myerthall, Market President at The CORE Institute, said in a release. “His contributions will play an important role to help all our patients achieve their best possible outcomes, as well as continuing our dedication to research.”
Dr. Görtz is a fellowship-trained orthopedic sports medicine surgeon, specializing in reconstruction of the knee and shoulder, with a focus on cartilage restoration and joint preservation.
He completed a sports medicine fellowship at Washington University in St. Louis. Dr. Görtz completed orthopedic surgery residency and post-graduate research fellowship at UCSD.
He earned his medical degree from Julius-Maximilians-University in Würzburg, Germany and obtained his bachelor’s degree from Heinrich-Heine-University in Düsseldorf, Germany.
He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery, American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine, Arthroscopy Association of North America and a fellow of the International Cartilage Repair Society.