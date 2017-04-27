Arizona Community Foundation hires new brand officer

The Arizona Community Foundation announced Lisa A. Dancsok will become Chief Brand and Impact Officer beginning May 15.
She succeeds Megan Brownell, who had been with the foundation for 10 years before she was named Senior Director of Communications for Banner Health Foundation, according to a press release.
In her role as a member of the executive management team, Ms. Dancsok will lead the Arizona Community Foundation’s strategic initiatives, overseeing all aspects of marketing and communications, branding, strategy and analysis, market research, resource development, governance and board relations.
She will also assess and convey social and financial impact, a release states.
“We are thrilled to welcome Lisa to ACF,” Steve Seleznow, president and CEO of the Arizona Community Foundation, said in a prepared statement.
“Lisa’s expertise and experience in brand management, business strategies and impact assessment, matched by the energy she brings to her work, will more than accelerate ACF’s impact at a time when our organization is leading the conversation, throughout the state, on a number of important issues.”
Ms. Dancsok comes to ACF from the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, where she was Vice President, Marketing and Communications and responsible for a communications program that advances the organization’s priority issues.
As Vice President, Corporate Philanthropy, Marketing and Communications for Rock Ventures, Ms. Dancsok created and implemented the “Opportunity Detroit” marketing campaign, oversaw Rock Venture’s philanthropy program and helped launch the Detroit Homecoming program with Crain’s Communications.
Ms. Dancsok’s background includes the creation and implementation of the award-winning “Pure Michigan” campaign for the State of Michigan while serving as Senior Vice President, Marketing and Legislative Affairs at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
Prior to that, she served as Managing Partner of D&D Advisors and held senior level positions at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.
Ms. Dancsok’s civic leadership includes service on the boards of Delta Dental of Michigan, Renaissance Health Services, Inforum and Michigan State University’s Eli Broad Alumni Board.
She has also served on the Knight Foundation’s Detroit Advisory Committee and the customer advisory board of the Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau. She holds an executive master’s of business administration and a bachelor’s degree in advertising, both from Michigan State University.