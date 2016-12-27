APS strikes deal for capacity resources

Arizona Public Service completed its 2016 “all source” request for proposals seeking capacity resources the company announced Friday, Dec. 23.

APS signed an agreement with Arlington Valley, LLC to contract for 565 megawatts of capacity from the Arlington Valley combined cycle power plant starting June 1, 2020. The deal will run for six years.

The company will also conduct request for proposals to meet future summer season peak capacity needs for 2021 and latter with a RFP issued as early as 2017, according to a press release.

