Acacia Health Center hires Timothy Kersey as administrator

Sagewood, a life plan community at 4555 E. Mayo Blvd. in Phoenix, has named Timothy Kersey administrator of its on-site Acacia Health Center.
Mr. Kersey brings more than 20 years of experience in executive level senior living services and healthcare administration, according to a press release.
“We are excited to have such an experienced senior resident professional like Timothy Kersey join our team,” Stewart Ingram, executive director at Sagewood, said in a release. “His extensive background and knowledge in the industry will be pivotal to meet the expectations of our residents at the five-star rated Acacia Health Center.”
He most recently served as director of health services at Westminster Village in Scottsdale, where he received several accolades including the ACHCA Facility Leadership Award, an award presented to the top 5 percent of facility administrators in the country.
Prior to Westminster Village, Mr. Kersey served as administrator/consultant for three Phoenix area senior living communities.
Mr. Kersey earned a bachelor of science degree in health services administration from Arkansas State University. He continued his education at Kennedy Western University, earning a master of science degree in health services administration.
He also has three certifications including being a licensed Arizona and Arkansas nursing home administrator, certified Arizona assisted living manager and certified aging services professional.