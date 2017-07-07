The Arizona Association for Economic Development’s August luncheon will be centered on the commercial real estate outlook for 2018.
The event is slated for 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 2901 N. Seventh Street in Phoenix.
Jim Rounds, president of Rounds Consulting Group, and Mark Singerman, vice president, regional director for the Rockefeller Group will provide their perspectives on the current condition of the Phoenix metro real estate market, and turn their eyes toward the coming year, according to a press release.
The cost of the luncheon is $45 for AAED members, $65 for non-members and $75 for late registrants. To register, visit www.aaed.com/event/aug8. The registration deadline is Thursday, Aug. 4 at noon. Vegetarian meals must be requested in advance.
AAED, founded in 1974, has a mission to serve as Arizona’s unified voice advocating for responsible economic development through an effective program of professional education, public policy and collaboration, the press release states.