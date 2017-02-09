Spa renovations top off renovations at Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort

Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa in the Town of Paradise Valley unveiled $2 million worth in renovations to its Spa Casitas and Spa Suites as part of a two-year capital investment.
The three-stage campaign also saw the 2016 introduction of Spa House, a mountain enclave for small groups, and a complete redesign of the resort’s Mountain Casita accommodations in 2015, according to a press release.
Sanctuary’s Spa Casitas surround the resort’s pool and Sanctuary Spa. All 12 of the casitas have received upholstered beds, nightstands and tables, as well as outdoor patio furniture.
Lighting, artwork, upholstery, rugs and bathroom draperies have also been replaced. The bathrooms feature separate tubs and showers, double sinks and walk-in closets accommodate longer-term stays with ease.
The resort’s 12 Spa Suites have received extensive indoor and outdoor upgrades. These include new sleeper sectionals, dining tables, fresh upholstery, and living space rugs.
Master bedrooms feature new furnishings and their original built-in shelving has been removed.
There are new patio daybeds with canopies outside and back patios with soaking tubs have new teak decking and privacy screens. Many suites also have new carpet in the master bedrooms as well as upgraded lighting throughout.
In addition, both the Spa Casitas and Spa Suites have been repainted and upgraded with new entry planter bowls, entryway mirrors, new cabinetry and larger flat-screen HD smart televisions.
The renovation of Sanctuary’s Spa Suites and Casitas comes on the heels of the opening of Spa House in May 2016. This 3,500-square-foot private mountain home was conceived as a spa for groups of up to 16.
The Spa House’s four bedrooms accommodate up to eight guests, and an additional eight can be housed in four new 875-square-foot Terrace Suites.
In October 2015, Sanctuary completed a full-scale transformation of its Mountain Casitas and Suites. The project not only resulted in the reintroduction of 41 renovated Mountain Casitas and 40 Mountain Suites, but also introduced a fourth room category, Camelback Casitas and Camelback Suites.